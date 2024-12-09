Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Get Asana alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ASAN

Asana Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Asana

ASAN stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.22. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $58,678.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,226.07. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $357,385.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 761,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,125,445.12. This trade represents a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,092 shares of company stock valued at $527,668. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at $3,050,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at $17,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at $3,159,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.