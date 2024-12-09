FY2025 EPS Estimates for Five Below Lifted by William Blair

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – William Blair raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.45. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.15.

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock opened at $112.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $216.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $68,649,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Five Below by 556.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,991,000 after acquiring an additional 769,980 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth about $64,981,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth about $38,829,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,042.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 356,776 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

