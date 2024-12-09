National Bank Financial Forecasts TD Q2 Earnings

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Thursday, December 5th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the bank will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2026 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $51.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average is $57.65. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. CWM LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.7482 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.03%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.