Ventum Cap Mkts Issues Negative Forecast for Tecsys Earnings

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tecsys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 5th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.89 million. Tecsys had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.86%.

TCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark downgraded shares of Tecsys from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

TCS stock opened at C$43.10 on Monday. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$29.20 and a 52 week high of C$45.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$637.45 million, a PE ratio of 431.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

