Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Research Coverage Started at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $355.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PWR. TD Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.81.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $332.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $187.27 and a 12-month high of $350.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

