Barclays Cuts Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Price Target to $46.00

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,187,000 after buying an additional 2,390,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,593.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,904,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,623,000 after buying an additional 1,792,005 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4,419.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 732,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,103,000 after buying an additional 716,320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 88.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,342,000 after buying an additional 558,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 94.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,067,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after buying an additional 517,550 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

