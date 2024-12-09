KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently -23.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 297.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.