KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently -23.26%.
KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.
