Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) Research Coverage Started at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Tharimmune Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THAR opened at $2.25 on Friday. Tharimmune has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98.

Institutional Trading of Tharimmune

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tharimmune stock. Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned 2.06% of Tharimmune at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

