Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $163.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HES. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $141.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.67. Hess has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $163.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Hess had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.31%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 90,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.47, for a total value of $12,890,115.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,791,753.09. This represents a 28.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $851,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,019.71. This represents a 17.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,370 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.6% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

