RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE RLJ opened at $10.43 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $12.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.72.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $345.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,999,000 after purchasing an additional 340,271 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,855,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,085,000 after acquiring an additional 44,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,592,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after buying an additional 170,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,991,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after buying an additional 400,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

