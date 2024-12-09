Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Nelnet from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NNI

Nelnet Trading Up 0.6 %

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Nelnet stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.90. Nelnet has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $127.32. The company has a current ratio of 31.47, a quick ratio of 31.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Insider Transactions at Nelnet

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $272,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,557.06. The trade was a 21.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nelnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 34,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.