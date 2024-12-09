Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

Get Range Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RRC

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $615.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.90 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $399,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $304,121.50. This represents a 56.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,275 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $40,111.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $186,274.66. This represents a 27.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.