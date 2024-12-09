Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.
Star Group Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of SGU stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.46. Star Group has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.
Star Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Star Group’s payout ratio is 121.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Group
Star Group Company Profile
Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Star Group
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Guidewire Software Provides Long-Awaited Buying Opportunity
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.