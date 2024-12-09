Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Star Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SGU stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.46. Star Group has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.

Star Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Star Group’s payout ratio is 121.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Group

Star Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGU. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Star Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Star Group in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Star Group by 89.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Star Group in the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

