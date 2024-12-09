Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $17.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

RIGL stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 158.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

