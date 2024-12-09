Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EXE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $96.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.21.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.98 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 141.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Energy

In other news, Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $4,343,978.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at $517,915.58. This represents a 89.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.