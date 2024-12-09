Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 139.7% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after buying an additional 3,741,206 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $73.67 on Monday. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.24%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

