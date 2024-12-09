HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) vs. Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Financial Survey

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo 8.08% 8.56% 5.38% HUYA -2.51% 0.30% 0.23%

Risk & Volatility

Vimeo has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUYA has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 3 1 0 2.25 HUYA 0 4 2 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vimeo and HUYA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vimeo currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.02%. HUYA has a consensus price target of $5.68, indicating a potential upside of 71.97%. Given HUYA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than Vimeo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Vimeo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of HUYA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vimeo and HUYA”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $417.21 million 2.77 $22.03 million $0.20 34.80 HUYA $985.13 million 0.78 -$28.81 million ($0.09) -36.67

Vimeo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HUYA. HUYA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vimeo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vimeo beats HUYA on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, and digital agencies. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

