Comparing La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) & Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC)

Profitability

This table compares Novation Companies and La Rosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novation Companies N/A N/A N/A La Rosa -24.46% -153.74% -89.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of La Rosa shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Novation Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.5% of La Rosa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Novation Companies alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novation Companies and La Rosa”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novation Companies $51.35 million 0.01 -$9.17 million N/A N/A La Rosa $31.76 million 0.45 -$7.82 million ($1.70) -0.41

Risk and Volatility

La Rosa has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novation Companies.

Novation Companies has a beta of -7.33, suggesting that its share price is 833% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Rosa has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

La Rosa beats Novation Companies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novation Companies

(Get Free Report)

Novation Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc., provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc. in May 2012. Novation Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

About La Rosa

(Get Free Report)

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial). It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; and franchises real estate brokerage agencies. The company also engages in the residential and commercial real estate brokerage business; and property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.