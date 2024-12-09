Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) versus SOS (NYSE:SOS) Financial Contrast

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) and SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group -18.27% -14.47% -8.07% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SOS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 10 1 3.09 SOS 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bitdeer Technologies Group and SOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $15.90, suggesting a potential downside of 24.32%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than SOS.

Risk and Volatility

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and SOS”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group $368.55 million 6.38 -$56.66 million ($0.52) -40.40 SOS $92.42 million 0.09 -$3.65 million N/A N/A

SOS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group beats SOS on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. The company is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

