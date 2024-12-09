Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

HLIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Harmonic from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 780.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 117.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.77 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

