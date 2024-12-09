General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research raised their price objective on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $175.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.43. General Electric has a 52-week low of $94.54 and a 52-week high of $194.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

