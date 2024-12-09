Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UAA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,368.90. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $84,919.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,240.19. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,879 shares of company stock valued at $508,642. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 144,746.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,659,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653,154 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 33,725.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,598,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Under Armour by 12.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,351,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,143 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Under Armour by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,740,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,149,000 after purchasing an additional 327,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,341,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after buying an additional 141,556 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -337.22, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

