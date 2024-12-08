Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 300 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,343,000 after acquiring an additional 111,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,026,000 after purchasing an additional 84,929 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 36.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 463,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,810,000 after buying an additional 123,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,405,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 9.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 270,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,567,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MOH opened at $294.99 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.69 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

