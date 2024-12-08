Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $1,000,110.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,808.55. The trade was a 16.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.04, for a total value of $393,203.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,514.32. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 543,979 shares of company stock valued at $69,320,699. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 3.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG opened at $168.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.21, a PEG ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.80 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.71.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.