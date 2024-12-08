Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 84,560 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84,560 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,136,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $14,665,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $428.17 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $374.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $442.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

