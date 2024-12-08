Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 117.7% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 30.6% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 2.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.60. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

