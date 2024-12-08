Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DINO. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. This represents a 3.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

