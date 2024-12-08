Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 203.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 119.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.4% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.