Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,293 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 34.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,264,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 575,340 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at about $2,247,000. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 308,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 147,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 36.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 518,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 139,734 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

Shares of CNSL opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $555.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.98.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

