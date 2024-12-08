PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,054.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 98,123 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 872.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,837 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 84,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4,404.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,646 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.81 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $50.04.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.35 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.56%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 857.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCH

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.