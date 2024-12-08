UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883,005 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.25% of F.N.B. worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 181.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,176,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,361,000 after buying an additional 647,335 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,888,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,868,000 after buying an additional 218,511 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,802,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNB opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.99. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $413.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.80 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 16.29%. Analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens increased their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

