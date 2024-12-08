JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $15.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 32.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Asana from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Shares of ASAN opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $111,602.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 375,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,966.90. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $357,385.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 761,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,125,445.12. This trade represents a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,092 shares of company stock worth $527,668. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,159,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $792,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

