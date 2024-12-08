Jefferies Financial Group Raises Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $16.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 27.90% from the company’s current price.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Asana from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $22.19 on Friday. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $58,678.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,226.07. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $357,385.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 761,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,125,445.12. This trade represents a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,092 shares of company stock valued at $527,668 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Asana by 195.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 169,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 112,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 84,114 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth $189,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

