BMO Capital Markets Cuts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $20.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AEO opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,304.33. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at $35,507,894.04. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $78,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $140,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

