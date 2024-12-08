Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Price

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEO. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $49,061.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock worth $21,148,718 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 417.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 141,628 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 83,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

