Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Northland Securities Analyst Says

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $554.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 37.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 23.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 12,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $447,531.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,416.90. This represents a 12.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 48,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,700,556.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,662,934.01. The trade was a 10.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,734 shares of company stock worth $2,844,217. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 23.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,229,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 232,840 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 732,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,187,000 after acquiring an additional 150,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 94,986 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 261.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 105,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 76,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,096 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Further Reading

