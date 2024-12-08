Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,929 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 122.4% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 82.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 3.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.20. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

