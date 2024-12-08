A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stake Cut by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,714.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,125 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,741,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,702,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 82,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 64,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $1,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $190,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,888. The trade was a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 10,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $475,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,765.50. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,316 shares of company stock worth $4,911,036. Insiders own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of -0.06. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $47.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRK. StockNews.com downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

