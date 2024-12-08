BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 1,671 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 69.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.6% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 228,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,503,000 after buying an additional 45,177 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $2,028,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,075,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PB opened at $81.93 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average of $70.43.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director Leah Henderson sold 1,100 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $91,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,381. The trade was a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,887.40. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $604,114. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

