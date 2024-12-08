Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 189,283 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,283 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $17,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of nCino in the second quarter worth $1,512,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in nCino by 23.4% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in nCino by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in nCino in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 13.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,833,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $67,160,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,513,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,243,161.54. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,537.50. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,235,029 shares of company stock worth $117,599,204. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NCNO. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on nCino from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of nCino from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

nCino Stock Performance

nCino stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.05, a P/E/G ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.59. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

