Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Raised to $9.50

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.70 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CXM

Sprinklr Stock Up 1.4 %

CXM opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $1,658,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,068.63. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,022.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,230,755.06. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $553,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 991,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 246,095 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 31.7% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 111.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.