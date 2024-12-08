Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.15.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $31.58 on Thursday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $269,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,612,148.14. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,128,804 shares of company stock valued at $827,019,626. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,916,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after purchasing an additional 975,647 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,526 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

