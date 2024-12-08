Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Up 8.6% – Here’s Why

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.51. 190,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,215,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.91.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,091,011.40. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $1,347,259.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,194. This trade represents a 31.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,894 shares of company stock worth $4,181,745. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 52.8% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 51,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

See Also

