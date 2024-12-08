Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,423 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 61,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

