Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. Comerica Bank increased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 138.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $64.25 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.49.

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

