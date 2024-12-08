UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 674 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.25% of Belden worth $11,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $122.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.09. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $131.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Belden had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other Belden news, CAO Doug Zink sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $386,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at $855,751.26. This trade represents a 31.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

