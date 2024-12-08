UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 2,136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after purchasing an additional 199,937 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in FirstService by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,733,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,970 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in FirstService by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,992,000 after buying an additional 63,807 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in FirstService by 25.3% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 246,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,008,000 after buying an additional 49,790 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstService by 3.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,426,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,409,000 after buying an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV stock opened at $192.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $141.26 and a one year high of $197.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.41 and its 200 day moving average is $172.74.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. FirstService’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FirstService

FirstService Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.