UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 43,078 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,140,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,078 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 64,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXRX opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.85. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The business had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 762,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,960.96. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 521,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,966. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,235 shares of company stock worth $895,538. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

