UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 7,844 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.28% of Flowers Foods worth $13,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.
Flowers Foods Stock Down 1.4 %
Flowers Foods stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Flowers Foods Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Flowers Foods Profile
Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.
