UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 79 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $12,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 104.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,987.86 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,401.01 and a 52-week high of $2,023.00. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,874.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,795.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

